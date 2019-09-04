Brokerages Anticipate Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) to Announce -$0.61 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) to announce ($0.61) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.56) and the lowest is ($0.70). Intellia Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.53) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.48) to ($2.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.49) to ($1.97). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Intellia Therapeutics.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.05. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 242.65% and a negative return on equity of 33.03%. The company had revenue of $11.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.52) EPS. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NTLA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.50 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.56.

NASDAQ NTLA traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.98. 17,256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,841. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $32.95. The firm has a market cap of $660.85 million, a PE ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 2.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.99 and a quick ratio of 7.99.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 60.9% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 100.0% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 1,170.4% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 406.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $64,000. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

