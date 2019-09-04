British Smaller Companies VCT2 (LON:BSC) Stock Price Down 3.7%

British Smaller Companies VCT2 PLC (LON:BSC) shares traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 50 ($0.65) and last traded at GBX 50 ($0.65), 0 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51.90 ($0.68).

The firm has a market cap of $65.83 million and a PE ratio of 11.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 44.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 31.08.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. British Smaller Companies VCT2’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.71%.

British Smaller Companies VCT 2 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in emerging growth, growth capital, acquisition funding, and development funding. It is an evergreen fund. The fund invests in a range of securities which may include ordinary and preference shares and fixed income securities, such as corporate bonds and gilts in VCT qualifying and non-qualifying securities.

