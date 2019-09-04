Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 332,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,841 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $50,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.2% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.8% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 11,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Security Asset Management raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.7% in the first quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.0% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.3% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BFAM stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.14. 3,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $105.15 and a 1-year high of $167.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.23. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.29.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The company had revenue of $528.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.57.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, EVP Stephen I. Dreier sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total transaction of $986,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,228,932.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $3,081,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,676,364.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,782 shares of company stock worth $10,396,284. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

