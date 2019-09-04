Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) Shares Purchased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 85,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Bridge Bancorp were worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Bridge Bancorp by 446.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Bridge Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Bridge Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Bridge Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in Bridge Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bridge Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

NASDAQ BDGE traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $26.68. 643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.61. Bridge Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.12 and a fifty-two week high of $35.90. The firm has a market cap of $524.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.11.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.14). Bridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 22.25%. The business had revenue of $41.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.20 million. On average, research analysts predict that Bridge Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rudolph J. Santoro sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total transaction of $48,399.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,979.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Santacroce sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $43,995.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,677.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

