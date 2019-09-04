Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $66.55

Breedon Group PLC (LON:BREE)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $66.55 and traded as low as $61.40. Breedon Group shares last traded at $61.60, with a volume of 7,940,337 shares changing hands.

BREE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.11) target price on shares of Breedon Group in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Breedon Group from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 70 ($0.91) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Breedon Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 84 ($1.10).

The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 61.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 66.53.

Breedon Group plc, formerly Breedon Aggregates Limited, is an independent construction materials company. The Company’s operations include a cement plant, two cementitious import terminals, approximately 60 quarries, over 30 asphalt plants, over 200 ready-mixed concrete plants and three concrete products plants.

