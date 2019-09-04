BOX Token (BOX) Tops One Day Volume of $30,865.00

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 4th. One BOX Token token can now be bought for $0.0492 or 0.00000465 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Hotbit and Bit-Z. Over the last week, BOX Token has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. BOX Token has a total market cap of $4.90 million and $30,865.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006709 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00010145 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001537 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000292 BTC.

BOX Token Profile

BOX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 23rd, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,614,138 tokens. BOX Token’s official website is box.la . BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one . BOX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@boxla888 . The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling BOX Token

BOX Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Hotbit and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

