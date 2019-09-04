BoutsPro (BOUTS) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4,281.00

BoutsPro (CURRENCY:BOUTS) traded 15.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One BoutsPro token can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and YoBit. Over the last week, BoutsPro has traded 22.3% higher against the US dollar. BoutsPro has a market cap of $112,134.00 and approximately $4,281.00 worth of BoutsPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009386 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.86 or 0.00204801 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.80 or 0.01253469 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000582 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000147 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00085478 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00016851 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00019333 BTC.

BoutsPro Profile

BoutsPro’s launch date was March 10th, 2018. BoutsPro’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,615,188 tokens. BoutsPro’s official website is www.bouts.pro . BoutsPro’s official Twitter account is @boutspro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BoutsPro is /r/bouts_pro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling BoutsPro

BoutsPro can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoutsPro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoutsPro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BoutsPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

