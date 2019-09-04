Bounty0x Market Capitalization Achieves $1.24 Million (BNTY)

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded 26.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Bounty0x token can currently be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Bit-Z, Radar Relay and Gate.io. Over the last seven days, Bounty0x has traded 38.3% higher against the US dollar. Bounty0x has a total market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $551.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bounty0x alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009501 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00207624 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.79 or 0.01259946 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000592 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000149 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00086356 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00016778 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00020162 BTC.

About Bounty0x

Bounty0x was first traded on October 18th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 tokens. The official website for Bounty0x is bounty0x.io . Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bounty0x Token Trading

Bounty0x can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Kucoin, Bit-Z, Gate.io and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bounty0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bounty0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bounty0x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bounty0x and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.