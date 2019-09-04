BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.71.

BOKF has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks set a $88.00 price target on shares of BOK Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Stephens cut shares of BOK Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 8,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $686,497.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,384,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 54.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOKF. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,877,000 after buying an additional 20,036 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 28.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 32.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 246.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 17,047 shares in the last quarter. 40.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BOKF traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.23. The company had a trading volume of 852 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,129. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.27. BOK Financial has a twelve month low of $69.96 and a twelve month high of $105.21.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $457.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.59 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 11.41%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that BOK Financial will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.50%.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Featured Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.