Boeing (NYSE:BA) Shares Gap Down to $364.09

Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $374.07, but opened at $364.09. Boeing shares last traded at $354.42, with a volume of 4,151,924 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boeing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Buckingham Research set a $395.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 price target (down from $500.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $403.10.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $348.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $368.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.24.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.07. Boeing had a net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 632.24%. The business had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Boeing’s payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 36,928.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,235,551 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $623,555,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218,711 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 1,774.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,149,922 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,510,613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928,546 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,010,899,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Boeing by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,740,551 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $13,009,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,041,836 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,211,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311,630 shares during the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boeing (NYSE:BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

