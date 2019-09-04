Bob’s Repair (BOB) Price Down 17.5% This Week

Bob’s Repair (CURRENCY:BOB) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Bob’s Repair has a market cap of $272,855.00 and approximately $335,122.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bob’s Repair has traded down 17.5% against the dollar. One Bob’s Repair coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $51.55, $24.68, $24.43 and $32.15.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BOB is a coin. Its launch date was December 15th, 2017. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 coins. The official website for Bob’s Repair is www.bobsrepair.com . The official message board for Bob’s Repair is medium.com/@bobsrepair . Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bob’s Repair can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $50.98, $13.77, $24.43, $5.60, $20.33, $51.55, $32.15, $33.94, $7.50, $24.68, $18.94 and $10.39. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bob’s Repair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bob’s Repair should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bob’s Repair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

