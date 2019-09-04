BoatPilot Token (NAVY) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1,899.00

BoatPilot Token (CURRENCY:NAVY) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. Over the last week, BoatPilot Token has traded up 15.1% against the US dollar. One BoatPilot Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Mercatox and DDEX. BoatPilot Token has a market cap of $155,909.00 and approximately $1,899.00 worth of BoatPilot Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009615 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00208537 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $132.60 or 0.01269703 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000594 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000151 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00086599 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00017027 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00020260 BTC.

BoatPilot Token’s total supply is 161,513,804 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,863,346 tokens. BoatPilot Token’s official Twitter account is @boatpilot_io . The Reddit community for BoatPilot Token is /r/BoatPilot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BoatPilot Token’s official message board is medium.com/@boatpilot . BoatPilot Token’s official website is boatpilot.io

BoatPilot Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoatPilot Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoatPilot Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BoatPilot Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

