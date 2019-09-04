BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) PT Set at €47.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) has been given a €47.00 ($54.65) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.93% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. HSBC set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €54.20 ($63.02) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €51.88 ($60.33).

Shares of BNP Paribas stock traded up €0.41 ($0.48) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €41.26 ($47.97). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,034,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,880,000. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €41.18. BNP Paribas has a 1-year low of €57.24 ($66.56) and a 1-year high of €69.17 ($80.43).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

