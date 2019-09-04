Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd (NYSE:BCRH) Plans $1.51 — Dividend

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd (NYSE:BCRH) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 1.51 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Blue Capital Reinsurance has a dividend payout ratio of 85.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.

BCRH stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.46. The company had a trading volume of 7,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,793. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.69. Blue Capital Reinsurance has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $10.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.10.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BCRH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blue Capital Reinsurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded Blue Capital Reinsurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Blue Capital Reinsurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Blue Capital Reinsurance Company Profile

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market in the United States and internationally. It also invests in various insurance-linked securities. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

