Blonder Tongue Labs (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Blonder Tongue Labs, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.73. Blonder Tongue Labs shares last traded at $0.69, with a volume of 600 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Blonder Tongue Labs from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Blonder Tongue Labs (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.44 million for the quarter.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc, a technology-development and manufacturing company, provides television signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions in the United States. It offers digital video headend products comprising high definition and SD, MPEG-2, and MPEG-4/H.264 encoders, as well as quadrature phase shift key to quadrature amplitude modulation (QAM) transcoders; digital QAM multiplexers; ATSC/QAM-IP transcoders; and EdgeQAM devices.

