BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by MACRO Consulting Group

MACRO Consulting Group increased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,649 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for 1.5% of MACRO Consulting Group’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. MACRO Consulting Group’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 23.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 10.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.2% during the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 413,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $194,282,000 after buying an additional 39,203 shares during the period. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on BlackRock from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BlackRock from $527.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on BlackRock from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $550.00 to $553.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $499.03.

BLK stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $415.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,300. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $360.79 and a 12 month high of $492.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $440.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $446.47.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $6.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.66 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 49.02%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

