Bitstar Hits Market Capitalization of $163,925.00 (BITS)

Bitstar (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 4th. In the last week, Bitstar has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. Bitstar has a market capitalization of $163,925.00 and $1.00 worth of Bitstar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitstar coin can currently be bought for about $0.0080 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00001417 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded down 50.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Bitstar Coin Profile

Bitstar (BITS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 17th, 2014. Bitstar’s total supply is 20,560,188 coins. Bitstar’s official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitstar is /r/bitstar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitstar’s official website is www.bitstarcoin.com

Buying and Selling Bitstar

Bitstar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitstar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitstar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitstar using one of the exchanges listed above.

