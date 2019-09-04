BitDegree Price Tops $0.0008 on Top Exchanges (BDG)

BitDegree (CURRENCY:BDG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 4th. BitDegree has a market cap of $278,321.00 and approximately $17.00 worth of BitDegree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitDegree token can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Tidex and Cobinhood. Over the last week, BitDegree has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00038454 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $469.13 or 0.04413825 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000124 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

BDG is a token. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. BitDegree’s total supply is 514,800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 364,570,570 tokens. BitDegree’s official website is www.bitdegree.org . The Reddit community for BitDegree is /r/BitDegree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitDegree’s official Twitter account is @bitdegree_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

BitDegree can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Tidex, Cobinhood and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDegree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitDegree should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitDegree using one of the exchanges listed above.

