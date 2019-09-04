Bitcoinus Hits 24-Hour Volume of $35,497.00 (BITS)

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Bitcoinus has a market capitalization of $630.00 and $35,497.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoinus token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00019287 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001883 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00149124 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,602.05 or 1.00612424 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003815 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000641 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002834 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000487 BTC.

About Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus (BITS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 17th, 2014. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 1,592,943,471 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,294,348 tokens. Bitcoinus’ official message board is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . Bitcoinus’ official website is www.bitcoinus.com . Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz

Bitcoinus Token Trading

Bitcoinus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoinus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoinus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

