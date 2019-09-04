Bitcoin Atom Price Reaches $0.0822 on Top Exchanges (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Bitcoin Atom has a total market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $92.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be purchased for about $0.0822 or 0.00000769 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded 21.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000101 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000031 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 4th, 2017. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

Bitcoin Atom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

