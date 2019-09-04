BitCoen Price Hits $0.0040 on Top Exchanges (BEN)

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Over the last seven days, BitCoen has traded up 29.6% against the US dollar. BitCoen has a market cap of $28,078.00 and approximately $1,546.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCoen coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges including BitFlip and Sistemkoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $222.44 or 0.02100176 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006430 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000285 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitCoen Coin Profile

BitCoen (BEN) is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen . BitCoen’s official website is bitcoen.io . The official message board for BitCoen is medium.com/@bitcoen

Buying and Selling BitCoen

BitCoen can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin and BitFlip. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCoen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

