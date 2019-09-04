Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI) COO Daniel Thomas Oakley Purchases 5,000 Shares

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI) COO Daniel Thomas Oakley bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.69 per share, for a total transaction of $13,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,046 shares in the company, valued at $96,963.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Daniel Thomas Oakley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bioanalytical Systems alerts:

On Friday, August 23rd, Daniel Thomas Oakley bought 2,594 shares of Bioanalytical Systems stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.77 per share, for a total transaction of $7,185.38.

On Friday, June 14th, Daniel Thomas Oakley bought 7,500 shares of Bioanalytical Systems stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.99 per share, for a total transaction of $14,925.00.

Shares of Bioanalytical Systems stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.28. The stock had a trading volume of 309,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,667. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $3.35.

Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.86 million during the quarter. Bioanalytical Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.90% and a negative net margin of 3.38%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bioanalytical Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,120 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.46% of Bioanalytical Systems worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bioanalytical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

About Bioanalytical Systems

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc provides drug discovery and development services, and analytical instruments for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academic, and government organizations in the United States, rest of North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Bioanalytical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioanalytical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.