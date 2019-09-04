Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI) Position Increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,451,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,685 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.52% of Bilibili worth $23,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Bilibili during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Bilibili by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Bilibili by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Bilibili by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Bilibili by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Bilibili alerts:

BILI stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.18. The company had a trading volume of 36,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,096,247. Bilibili Inc – has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.42 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.31.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. 86 Research raised shares of Bilibili to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.90 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Bilibili and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.84.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

Read More: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.