Bean Cash (BITB) Trading Up 16.1% Over Last Week

Bean Cash (CURRENCY:BITB) traded down 10.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One Bean Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including $32.15, $10.39, $18.94 and $20.33. In the last seven days, Bean Cash has traded 16.1% higher against the US dollar. Bean Cash has a total market cap of $953,778.00 and approximately $98.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000103 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000031 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Bean Cash

BITB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 13th, 2015. Bean Cash’s total supply is 3,225,232,000 coins. Bean Cash’s official website is beancash.org . Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BitBeanCoin . The official message board for Bean Cash is www.bitbean.org/forum

Bean Cash Coin Trading

Bean Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $13.77, $10.39, $5.60, $50.98, $51.55, $24.43, $32.15, $7.50, $18.94, $24.68, $20.33 and $33.94. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bean Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bean Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bean Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

