Beacon Lighting Group Ltd (ASX:BLX) to Issue $0.02 Final Dividend

Beacon Lighting Group Ltd (ASX:BLX) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th.

Beacon Lighting Group stock opened at A$1.10 ($0.78) on Wednesday. Beacon Lighting Group has a 1-year low of A$0.92 ($0.65) and a 1-year high of A$1.59 ($1.13). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of A$1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.14 million and a P/E ratio of 14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.97, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Beacon Lighting Group Limited operates as a specialist retailer of lighting products in Australia, Hong Kong, Germany, the United States, New Zealand, and internationally. It designs, develops, sources, imports, distributes, merchandises, promotes, and sells light fittings, ceiling fans, and light globes, as well as energy products.

