Beacon Lighting Group Ltd (ASX:BLX) to Issue $0.02 Final Dividend

Beacon Lighting Group Ltd (ASX:BLX) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th.
Beacon Lighting Group stock opened at A$1.10 ($0.78) on Wednesday. Beacon Lighting Group has a 1-year low of A$0.92 ($0.65) and a 1-year high of A$1.59 ($1.13). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of A$1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.14 million and a P/E ratio of 14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.97, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.74.
About Beacon Lighting Group
