Bata (BTA) Price Reaches $0.0299 on Major Exchanges

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded up 184.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Bata coin can currently be bought for about $0.0299 or 0.00000283 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia, SouthXchange and Livecoin. Bata has a total market cap of $151,263.00 and approximately $819.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bata has traded up 339.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.30 or 0.00635404 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00010442 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00015153 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000042 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000554 BTC.

About Bata

Bata (BTA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 28th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,486 coins. The official message board for Bata is medium.com/@bata.io . The official website for Bata is www.bata.io . The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bata

Bata can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, SouthXchange, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bata should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bata using one of the exchanges listed above.

