Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Stock Holdings Decreased by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp reduced its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 94,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,003 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 120,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,334,000 after buying an additional 63,893 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 109,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,016,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 15,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 5,736 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 4,579,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,343,000 after buying an additional 554,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 228,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,318,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BAC. Berenberg Bank set a $30.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James cut Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $27.28. 19,904,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,453,568. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.73. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $22.66 and a 1-year high of $31.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $23.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.13 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 25.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 22.99%.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $30.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 5,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $63,258.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

