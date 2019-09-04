Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.20. Ballantyne Strong shares last traded at $3.20, with a volume of 300 shares traded.
Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.27 million for the quarter.
In other Ballantyne Strong news, Director Global Investors Fundamental acquired 8,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $27,023.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 332,979 shares of company stock valued at $1,003,647.
Ballantyne Strong Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN)
Ballantyne Strong, Inc designs, integrates, and installs technology solutions for the cinema, retail, financial, advertising, and government markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Strong Cinema, Convergent, and Strong Outdoor. The Cinema segment provides audio-visual products and accessories, such as digital projectors, projection screens, servers, library management systems, menu boards, flat panel displays, and sound systems, as well as network monitoring and on-site service for cinema equipment.
Recommended Story: Convertible Shares
Receive News & Ratings for Ballantyne Strong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballantyne Strong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.