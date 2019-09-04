Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.20. Ballantyne Strong shares last traded at $3.20, with a volume of 300 shares traded.

Get Ballantyne Strong alerts:

Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.27 million for the quarter.

In other Ballantyne Strong news, Director Global Investors Fundamental acquired 8,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $27,023.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 332,979 shares of company stock valued at $1,003,647.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ballantyne Strong stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 588,903 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,774 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.06% of Ballantyne Strong worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Ballantyne Strong Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN)

Ballantyne Strong, Inc designs, integrates, and installs technology solutions for the cinema, retail, financial, advertising, and government markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Strong Cinema, Convergent, and Strong Outdoor. The Cinema segment provides audio-visual products and accessories, such as digital projectors, projection screens, servers, library management systems, menu boards, flat panel displays, and sound systems, as well as network monitoring and on-site service for cinema equipment.

Recommended Story: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Ballantyne Strong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballantyne Strong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.