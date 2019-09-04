Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $44.18

Badger Daylighting Ltd (TSE:BAD)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $44.18 and traded as low as $40.13. Badger Daylighting shares last traded at $40.40, with a volume of 103,808 shares traded.

BAD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Badger Daylighting from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Badger Daylighting from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Badger Daylighting from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$49.60.

Get Badger Daylighting alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.72, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$44.63 and a 200 day moving average price of C$44.20.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Badger Daylighting’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.91%.

About Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD)

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; potholing; and slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs.

Featured Article: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Daylighting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Daylighting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.