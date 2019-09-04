Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Shares Acquired by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CAR. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 price target on Avis Budget Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of CAR stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.68. The company had a trading volume of 27,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,228. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.04. Avis Budget Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.63 and a 52-week high of $37.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.72, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Avis Budget Group had a return on equity of 75.35% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

