Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.48

Aviat Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AVNW) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.48 and traded as high as $13.75. Aviat Networks shares last traded at $13.75, with a volume of 138 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Get Aviat Networks alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.13 and a 200 day moving average of $13.48. The firm has a market cap of $75.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.71.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $64.23 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aviat Networks stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Aviat Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AVNW) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 146,254 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.72% of Aviat Networks worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 50.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aviat Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVNW)

Aviat Networks, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services worldwide. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile networks; and point-to-point digital microwave radio systems for access, backhaul, trunking, and license-exempt applications, as well as supporting new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades.

See Also: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.