Avangrid Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NYSE:AGR)

Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th.

Avangrid has a payout ratio of 76.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Avangrid to earn $2.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.8%.

Shares of AGR opened at $51.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.20. Avangrid has a 1 year low of $45.81 and a 1 year high of $53.47.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Avangrid will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AGR. ValuEngine cut shares of Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup cut shares of Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of Avangrid and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.83.

In other Avangrid news, Director Teresa A. Herbert acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.95 per share, for a total transaction of $48,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,950. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

