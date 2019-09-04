AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $211.67.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVB. ValuEngine downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $213.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $214.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Mizuho downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

In related news, insider Leo S. Horey III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.28, for a total transaction of $209,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total transaction of $310,395.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,462,350. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,963,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 70,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,368,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 20,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVB traded up $2.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $216.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 665,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,928. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $207.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.52. AvalonBay Communities has a twelve month low of $167.01 and a twelve month high of $216.80.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($1.10). The firm had revenue of $577.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.69 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 41.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

Featured Article: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.