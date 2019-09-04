Avacta Group (LON:AVCT) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $30.83

Shares of Avacta Group Plc (LON:AVCT) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $30.83 and traded as low as $21.00. Avacta Group shares last traded at $21.50, with a volume of 118,842 shares trading hands.

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Avacta Group in a report on Thursday, June 20th.

Get Avacta Group alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 24 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 30.71. The company has a market capitalization of $24.97 million and a P/E ratio of -1.85.

Avacta Group Plc offers reagents and therapeutics based on Affimer technology for diagnostic and research applications in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Life Sciences and Animal Health. The company's custom Affimer products are also used in drugs and biomarkers discovery in biotech research and development.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Avacta Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avacta Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.