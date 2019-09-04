Autonio (NIO) Market Cap Tops $326,391.00

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIO) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 4th. Autonio has a total market cap of $326,391.00 and approximately $32.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Autonio has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Autonio token can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Ethfinex, Exrates and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Autonio alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009517 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00205474 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $131.97 or 0.01252840 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000587 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000148 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00085899 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00016903 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00019595 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,160,010 tokens. Autonio’s official website is auton.io . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio

Buying and Selling Autonio

Autonio can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Mercatox, Ethfinex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Autonio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Autonio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.