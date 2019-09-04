Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Acquired by Wisconsin Capital Management LLC

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC grew its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,300 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Autodesk makes up approximately 1.9% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the software company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Autodesk by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,866,083 shares of the software company’s stock worth $290,773,000 after acquiring an additional 28,355 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Autodesk by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 49,570 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,725,000 after acquiring an additional 6,006 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 59,883 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Autodesk by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 729,699 shares of the software company’s stock worth $113,702,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Crawford W. Beveridge sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total value of $161,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.47, for a total value of $412,489.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,773 shares of company stock worth $1,109,297 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADSK stock traded up $3.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.87. 98,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,103,046. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.72 and a 12-month high of $178.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $153.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,320.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.84.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The software company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 59.32% and a net margin of 1.95%. The business had revenue of $796.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Autodesk from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on Autodesk from $199.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank lowered Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target (down from $188.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Autodesk to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.48.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

