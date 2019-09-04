Auroracoin Price Tops $0.0315 on Major Exchanges (AUR)

Auroracoin (CURRENCY:AUR) traded up 17.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Auroracoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0315 or 0.00000297 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia, Bittrex and ISX. Auroracoin has a market capitalization of $568,820.00 and $69.00 worth of Auroracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Auroracoin has traded 33.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00019321 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001901 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00149141 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,646.45 or 1.00519676 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003795 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000640 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002815 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Auroracoin Profile

Auroracoin (AUR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 25th, 2014. Auroracoin’s total supply is 18,078,320 coins. The official message board for Auroracoin is auroraspjall.is . The official website for Auroracoin is auroracoin.is . The Reddit community for Auroracoin is /r/auroracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Auroracoin’s official Twitter account is @officialAUR and its Facebook page is accessible here

Auroracoin Coin Trading

Auroracoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ISX, YoBit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auroracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auroracoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Auroracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

