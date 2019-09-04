Aurora Investment Trust (LON:ARR) Trading Down 0.3%

Aurora Investment Trust plc (LON:ARR)’s share price dropped 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 179.65 ($2.35) and last traded at GBX 180 ($2.35), approximately 39,222 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 37,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 180.50 ($2.36).

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 187.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 170.19. The firm has a market cap of $118.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59.

Aurora Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:ARR)

Aurora Investment Trust plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched by Mars Asset Management Limited. The fund is managed by Phoenix Asset Management Partners Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund makes its investments across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equity securities, but with some exposure to fixed interest also.

Featured Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.