Augur Price Tops $8.43 (REP)

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Augur token can currently be bought for about $8.43 or 0.00080031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, Cobinhood, IDEX and Bithumb. Over the last seven days, Augur has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. Augur has a market capitalization of $92.73 million and approximately $12.10 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Augur Token Profile

Augur launched on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official website is www.augur.net . Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Augur Token Trading

Augur can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Upbit, Binance, ChaoEX, DragonEX, Poloniex, Ethfinex, Gatecoin, CoinTiger, Crex24, ABCC, Mercatox, LATOKEN, AirSwap, Gate.io, Liqui, Kraken, Bitbns, Livecoin, Zebpay, GOPAX, Bittrex, Koinex, IDEX, BX Thailand, BitBay, Bitsane, Cryptopia, Cobinhood and Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.

