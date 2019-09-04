At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) Issues FY 2020 Earnings Guidance

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) updated its FY 2020 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.67-0.74 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.373-1.388 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.38 billion.At Home Group also updated its Q3 2020 guidance to $-0.04–0.01 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HOME. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of At Home Group from a hold rating to an accumulate rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of At Home Group from $35.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of At Home Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of At Home Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of At Home Group from $25.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.42.

Shares of NYSE HOME traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.91. 4,055,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,685,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.82. At Home Group has a 52 week low of $4.58 and a 52 week high of $35.90. The company has a market cap of $431.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.99.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $306.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.43 million. At Home Group had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that At Home Group will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 43,044 shares of At Home Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $254,820.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

