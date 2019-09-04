Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) Stock Price Down 9.2%

Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) shares traded down 9.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.50 and last traded at $9.67, 2,100,888 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 49% from the average session volume of 1,412,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.65.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Asante Solutions in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Asante Solutions from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Asante Solutions to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Asante Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Johnson Rice set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Asante Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.27.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.03 and its 200 day moving average is $19.10.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $529.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.58 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share.

In other Asante Solutions news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $388,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Asante Solutions by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 160,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Asante Solutions by 297.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 213,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 159,654 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Asante Solutions by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,212,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,108,000 after purchasing an additional 100,657 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Asante Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Asante Solutions by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 173,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after buying an additional 35,900 shares in the last quarter.

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

