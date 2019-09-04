Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.41

Shares of Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.41 and last traded at $9.36, with a volume of 357616 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.67.

PUMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Asante Solutions in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $15.00 target price on shares of Asante Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Asante Solutions in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Johnson Rice set a $21.00 target price on shares of Asante Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Asante Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $17.60 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.14.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.10.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $529.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.58 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Asante Solutions’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $388,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asante Solutions by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 160,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Asante Solutions by 297.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 213,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 159,654 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Asante Solutions by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,212,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,108,000 after purchasing an additional 100,657 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Asante Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asante Solutions by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 173,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 35,900 shares during the period.

Asante Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:PUMP)

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

