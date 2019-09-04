Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a payout ratio of 50.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Arthur J Gallagher & Co to earn $4.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.1%.

Shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock opened at $89.66 on Wednesday. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a one year low of $68.19 and a one year high of $92.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 9.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

AJG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays set a $107.00 price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

In other news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $204,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,746,274.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

