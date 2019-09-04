Arionum (ARO) Trading 1.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded down 17.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 4th. Arionum has a market capitalization of $237,393.00 and approximately $140.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Arionum has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. One Arionum coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10,642.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $177.09 or 0.01663916 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $297.27 or 0.02793102 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.70 or 0.00636080 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.33 or 0.00689051 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00010446 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00063788 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.03 or 0.00423110 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00008906 BTC.

Arionum Profile

Arionum (ARO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2018. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Arionum is forum.arionum.com . Arionum’s official website is www.arionum.com

Buying and Selling Arionum

Arionum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arionum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arionum using one of the exchanges listed above.

