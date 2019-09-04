Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) Shares Sold by Raffles Associates LP

Raffles Associates LP trimmed its stake in shares of Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Arcosa accounts for 1.0% of Raffles Associates LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Raffles Associates LP owned about 0.05% of Arcosa worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Arcosa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arcosa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Arcosa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Arcosa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. 84.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Shares of Arcosa stock traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.43. 10,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,574. Arcosa Inc has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $39.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.09 and a 200-day moving average of $33.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.18. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $434.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.22 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcosa Inc will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.95.

In other Arcosa news, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $54,045,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.