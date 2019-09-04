ArbitrageCT (ARCT) Achieves Market Cap of $55,359.00

ArbitrageCT (CURRENCY:ARCT) traded 24.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. ArbitrageCT has a market capitalization of $55,359.00 and $78.00 worth of ArbitrageCT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ArbitrageCT has traded 26.8% lower against the US dollar. One ArbitrageCT token can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit and Mercatox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00038654 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $460.60 or 0.04364058 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000203 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000117 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

ArbitrageCT Token Profile

ArbitrageCT (ARCT) is a token. It launched on October 6th, 2017. ArbitrageCT’s total supply is 150,729,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 104,655,777 tokens. The Reddit community for ArbitrageCT is /r/arbitrageCT . ArbitrageCT’s official Twitter account is @arbitrage_ct . ArbitrageCT’s official website is arbitragect.com

ArbitrageCT Token Trading

ArbitrageCT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArbitrageCT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArbitrageCT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ArbitrageCT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

