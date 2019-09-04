Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMEH) Insider Albert Waichow Young Purchases 5,000 Shares

Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMEH) insider Albert Waichow Young purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.01 per share, with a total value of $75,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 916,446 shares in the company, valued at $13,755,854.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Apollo Medical stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.13. 144,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,488. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.97, a P/E/G ratio of 11.87 and a beta of -0.95. Apollo Medical Holdings Inc has a one year low of $13.36 and a one year high of $23.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Medical by 9.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,164,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,464,000 after purchasing an additional 102,267 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Apollo Medical by 1,518.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Medical by 98.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 728,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,167,000 after purchasing an additional 361,766 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Apollo Medical by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Medical by 52.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 6,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Apollo Medical from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Apollo Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric integrated population health management company, provides medical care services. The company offers care coordination services to principal constituents of the healthcare delivery system, including patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans.

