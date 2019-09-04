APN Property Group Ltd. (APD) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.02 on September 26th

APN Property Group Ltd. (ASX:APD) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th.

ASX:APD opened at A$0.55 ($0.39) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $170.99 million and a PE ratio of 11.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of A$0.52 and a 200-day moving average of A$0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.48. APN Property Group has a one year low of A$0.42 ($0.29) and a one year high of A$0.55 ($0.39).

In related news, insider Christopher Aylward purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.49 ($0.35) per share, with a total value of A$49,200.00 ($34,893.62).

APN Property Group Limited operates as a real estate investment fund manager in Australia and internationally. It operates through Real Estate Securities Funds, Industrial Real Estate Fund, Direct Real Estate Funds, and Investment Revenue segments. The company manages open ended properties securities funds, listed property trusts, fixed term Australian funds, and wholesale funds.

