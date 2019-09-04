Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) Receives $11.94 Average Price Target from Analysts

Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.94.

AR has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Macquarie raised shares of Antero Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

AR traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.41. The company had a trading volume of 159,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,030,356. The company has a market capitalization of $995.69 million, a PE ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.79. Antero Resources has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $20.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 4.91% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Antero Resources will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Antero Resources news, Director James R. Levy sold 16,094,190 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $99,301,152.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 116,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,040.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $4,090,000. State Treasurer State of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $2,969,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,198,782 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $28,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $9,374,000. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.