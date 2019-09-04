Anglo-Eastern Plantations (LON:AEP) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $463.97

Shares of Anglo-Eastern Plantations PLC (LON:AEP) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $463.97 and traded as high as $464.00. Anglo-Eastern Plantations shares last traded at $458.00, with a volume of 3,292 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 463.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 494.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The company has a market cap of $183.09 million and a PE ratio of -78.97.

About Anglo-Eastern Plantations (LON:AEP)

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and develops agriculture plantations in Indonesia and Malaysia. It primarily produces crude palm oil and associated products, such as palm kernel, shell nut, and biomass products; and rubber. The company also operates two biogas plants that generates and supplies surplus electricity to the national grid.

